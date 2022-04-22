Warm and Dry Days Continue Into The Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

EARTH DAY: Earth Day has shaped up to be nearly perfect for us. High pressure in the Carolinas has helped us keep any bad weather out of the area, while also helping our temperatures hover just above average. Fair weather clouds have also been abundant, but we are still seeing a LOT of sunshine! Temps have been hovering just above 80° across the area.

CALM AND COMFY NIGHT: Tonight will feature mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Expect lows right around 60°, with a light breeze becoming more calm overnight.

WARM WEEKEND: The weekend is going to feature warmer temperatures once again, but a lot of sunshine will still be around. Mid to upper 80s will be our highs for both days, but a few more clouds will be around for your Sunday. Rain chances stay near zero!

LOOK AHEAD: The weekend will feature above average temperatures and a lot of sunshine, with mid 80s for both days. Monday will be creeping up near 90°, but we will get some heat relief in the form of a fairly week cold front come Tuesday, which will bring our temperatures down slightly below average. Then by Thursday, temperatures will be back above average, and sunshine will return!