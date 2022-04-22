What Mentally Strong People Don’t Do

Author of Bestseller "13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do" Joins Alabama News Rising

by David Lamb

Psychotherapist Amy Morin is the best-selling Author of “13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do”. Morin recently joined David Lamb on Alabama News Rising. “13 Things” was born out of the loss of her mother and husband just months apart. Morin wrote a letter to herself of the attributes of mentally strong people she had witnessed in her counseling practice. The letter would go on to be read by more than 50-million people and turn into a best-selling book that has now been published in 40 languages.