Escaped Inmate on the Run in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate found guilty of Murder has escaped custody.

49 year old inmate Kyle David is serving time for a murder committed in Etowah County.

Davis escaped from his work detail at Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

Davis is 5’9″ , 190 pounds and has been serving time since April of 2000.

To report sightings or the whereabouts of Kyle Davis, call the Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.