Warm And Dry Weekend, But Rain Returns Next Week

by Riley Blackwell

BEAUTIFUL SATURDAY: High pressure still residing in the Carolina’s has helped start the weekend wonderfully! Lots of sunshine, a light breeze, and slightly above average temperatures have been the story for this Saturday. Temperatures have been in the mid 80s across the area.

NICE AND COMFY NIGHT: Clouds will be moving into the area later this evening, but it will not be abundant cloud cover. Lows will be around 60°, but overall the night will be comfortable.

ANOTHER WARM DAY: Sunday is going to be very similar to today, with temperatures in the mid 80s and a lot of sunshine. Cloud cover will be a little more widespread, but sunshine will still be around plentiful across the area.

LOOK AHEAD: Sunday and Monday will both be warmer days, with mid 80s for temperatures and mostly sunshine. However, a weak cold front will move through the area Tuesday and bring a slight chance for rain, but fortunately we are not expecting any severe weather! Sunshine returns Wednesday, and temperatures will be back on the rise.