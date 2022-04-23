YMCA Youth in Government at Alabama State House

by Carrington Cole

The 2022 YMCA Youth in Government program is underway this weekend.

The program gives young people the opportunity to learn firsthand about government and civic issues by taking an active role in the democratic process. High school students from different cities across Alabama were invited to the State House to learn key roles of what happens during debates and passing laws.

They even have a youth governor, Nathaniel Bass, along with his staff.

“This program, kind of our whole mantra, is that democracy must be learned by each generation, and we really believe that,” stated Bass. “So, if students aren’t going to learn democracy here, if they’re not going to learn it when they’re in high school or even our junior youth legislature which is for our middle schoolers, if they’re not learning it here then where are they going to learn it.”

The Youth in Government program will take place all weekend long. It’ll conclude Sunday morning with an award presentation.