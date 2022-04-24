State Offices Closed Monday for Confederate Memorial Day

by Alabama News Network Staff

State offices are closed Monday, April 25, in Alabama for Confederate Memorial Day.

The day is one of three Confederate-related state holidays in Alabama. The state jointly observes Robert E. Lee Day with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January, and Alabama marks the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in June.

Confederate Memorial Day was made a state holiday in Alabama in 1901. There have been various efforts to abolish the holiday or change its name but none have been successful.

