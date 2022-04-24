Temps Staying Warm, But Rain Returns This Week

by Riley Blackwell

MOSTLY SUNNY SUNDAY: Today has featured, once again, warmer than average temperatures with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High pressure is still to our north and east, but with slight shifts, our winds have become more southerly, which is why we are seeing a little more cloud cover.

ANOTHER CALM NIGHT: A light cloud deck will be hanging around through most of the evening, and temperatures will steadily drop to about 60° for our lows tonight. Clouds will begin to clear generally after midnight.

CALM START TO THE WEEK: Monday morning will be relatively calm, albeit some cloud cover. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 60s throughout the morning on Monday.

WARMER MONDAY: Monday will feature yet another above average warmth day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with the potential for some of our area to see 90°, at least farther down south.

LOOK AHEAD: On Tuesday, a relatively weak cold front will move through the area, and we are NOT expecting any severe weather with this system! Heavy rain at times and a few rumbles of thunder will be the primary threats. Temperatures will hover in the mid 70s for Tuesday from that cold front, and upper 70s for Wednesday. However, sunshine will return on Tuesday, and rain chances stay minimal all the way into next weekend!