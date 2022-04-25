Black College World Series Returns To Riverwalk Stadium

by Ja Nai Wright

Black College Nines is bringing their second annual Black College World Series to Montgomery once again. This will not only be the second World Series, but it is the second time the tournament is being held in Montgomery. The organization announced back in January that they would be returning to the River Region for year two and representatives for Black College Nines tell us that they plan to continue hosting the tournament in Montgomery.

The tournament will bring an estimated 250 student-athletes to the city of Montgomery utilizing multiple hotels, restaurants, and shops throughout the nearly weeklong event. The Black College World Series is more than just earning bragging rights. It is special to the HBCU community, the student-athletes, coaches, and the thousands of fans expected in attendance. It puts a spotlight on the rich tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and their ball playing student-athletes.

The tournament will take place May 11th through the 15th and will host 8 teams. Four teams from NAIA and four from NCAA Division II. Tickets are available now for purchase.