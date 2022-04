by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee police are investigating a man’s shooting death.

Police say at about 3:18 a.m. Monday, they responded to a burglary call in the 2400 block of Rhonda Avenue, which is near Chappie James Drive.

That’s where police say they found the body of 36-year-old Demarius Tremaine Fergerson of Tuskegee.

Police have released no other information. If you have a tip to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.