Selma Teacher Models Dedication and Perseverance

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A teacher in the Selma City School District — is among the sixteen finalists for the Alabama Teacher of the Year Award. Her story is one of dedication — faith — and perseverance.

Saints Virtual Academy 6th grade teacher Denisha Streeter — is one of the most dedicated teachers imaginable.

Despite battling Cancer and Lupus — two potentially deadly diseases — this school year — she’s rarely taken a day off.

“I can’t let it stop me. I won’t let it stop me,” she said.

“A lot of times I’m in class sitting right there receiving treatment. You know they can’t see anything but my face you know. So, I still just do what I do.”

And what she does — is motivate her students to do their best — keep fighting — and never give up no matter what — no excuses.

“I deal with this everyday. You deal with things everyday. You can be an overcomer just like I am. It’s really teaching them that nobody’s perfect. Nobody’s exempt from troubles and hardships. It’s just how you deal with it, it’s how you deal with it.”

Streeter says teaching her students — has actually been therapeutic for her. And opened her eyes to her true purpose in life.

“I decided that that’s not going to be the end of my story. That’s not going to stop me from doing what I’ve got to do,” she said.

“Because I’ve got generations of kids that I’ve gotta touch.”

Streeter says it’s an honor to be considered for Alabama Teacher of the Year — whether she wins the award — or not.

“I win it everyday, everyday that I’m still allowed the honor of working in this career, I win, as long as my kids are winning.”

Streeter hopes that sharing her story — will help to raise awareness about Lupus.