Some Showers, More Clouds, And Cooler Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Monday was another warm day across central and south Alabama. The weather was more similar to May or early June, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and some humidity in the air. Many locations saw a sun/cloud mix during the day. However, the sky became quite sunny area-wide during the late afternoon. While we did not see any rain during the day, that could change for some during the evening.

A narrow band of showers and storms were crossing I-59/I-20 in Alabama at 6PM Monday. These were immediately in advance of a cold front front which ultimately moves through our area tonight through Tuesday morning. The front brings a noticeable drop in temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. In the meantime, some of those showers may survive long enough to produce scattered rain west of I-65 Monday evening.

However, it looks like rain coverage/intensity winds down by midnight. As the front approaches, clouds increase elsewhere overnight. Temperatures only fall into the low 60s by early Tuesday morning. Tuesday may remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers, even as the front slides to our southeast by the afternoon. Temperatures remain cooler during the day, with highs in the 70s.

The sky clears Tuesday night, and temperatures could fall into the 40s by sunrise Wednesday for many if not all locations. Wednesday looks abundantly sunny, with afternoon high temperatures in the 70s to near 80°. Wednesday night lows range from the upper 40s to low and mid 50s. Temperatures trend warmer for the rest of the week, with highs in the low 80s Thursday and mid 80s Friday.

Thursday looks mostly sunny, while Friday looks partly cloudy. However, our forecast looks dry for the rest of the week after Tuesday’s cold front. Although, it appears low-end rain chances return to our forecast during the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look far from washouts at this time. In almost summer-like fashion, isolated showers could form Saturday afternoon. A similar story Sunday, but the rain coverage could be a touch higher.

Otherwise, expect warm temperatures to roll on, with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s this weekend. Early next week looks similar, with a decent chance for an afternoon shower or storm next Monday afternoon. However, the rain chance could be next to zero next Tuesday. Meanwhile, afternoon high temperatures peak in the mid 80s both days.