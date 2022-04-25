Some Showers Return this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: We will start the day off with a good bit of sunshine, but an approaching cold front will bring some clouds and isolated showers to the area during the afternoon hours. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. The cold front will move through the state over the next 24 hours, and will produce scattered showers and storms for our Tuesday, but no severe storms are expected. Tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

QUIET REST OF WEEK: The rest of the work week will feature sunshine in full supple with moderating temperatures. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s, followed by low 80s Thursday and mid 80s on Friday. Night will moderate from the 40s to upper 50s as well.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The good news is that much of Saturday will be quiet, starting off with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the mid to upper 80s for most; however, clouds will begin to build late, and we’ll have a very small chance of a shower once the sun goes down. Sunday looks to feature more clouds than sun with some scattered showers. Highs in the upper 80s are in the forecast.

Have a incredible week!!!

Ryan