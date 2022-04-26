Auburn University, AUM to Raise Tuition

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Auburn University Board of Trustees has approved a tuition hike for students on both the Auburn and the Auburn University at Montgomery campuses.

Tuition will go up by 3% at both schools starting in the fall.

The decision means an in-state undergraduate student at Auburn will pay approximately $350 more per year and a non-resident undergraduate student about $974.

At AUM, an in-state undergraduate student will pay about $300 more per year and a resident graduate around $234 per year.

This is the first tuition increase at both campuses since fall 2020.

In addition, housing rates at Auburn will go up by 2% for 2022-23.