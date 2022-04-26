Montgomery County School Board Approves Contract for New Superintendent

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County school board has approved a contract offer to present to its choice for a new superintendent.

Monday, the board voted 6-1 to offer a contract to Dr. Melvin Brown, who was announced earlier this month as the school system’s choice to replace the retiring Dr. Ann Roy Moore.

The contract includes a salary of $255,000, a $1,000 per month car allowance and a six-month housing allowance.

It also includes a 15-day consultant fee in June to allow Brown time to spend with Moore during the transition.

“We certainly would like for him to have some time with Dr. Moore because she has done tremendous things for MPS,” school board President Clare Weil told Alabama News Network.

“When Dr. Brown walks in, he’s walking in ready to hit the ground running. We don’t have any money issues, we are ready to go and student achievement is going to be his number one, and my number one, item to work on.”

Brown comes to Montgomery from Reynoldsburg City Schools in Ohio, where he has served as superintendent. He also has served as visiting professor at The Ohio State University, deputy superintendent and director of Human Resources at Cuyahoga Falls City Schools in Ohio, regional vice president of Mosaica Education Inc., and associate director of ROSWorks.

Brown starts July 1. Moore’s term ends on June 30.

Brown posted on Twitter his excitement to be coming to Montgomery Public Schools: