Much Cooler Tuesday Night, Sunny, Pleasant Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday was somewhat gloomy for much of central and south Alabama for a large part of the day. However, clouds gradually cleared west to east during the afternoon, while sunshine became abundant for many prior to sunset. A cold front pushed through Alabama Tuesday, but clouds and some rain persisted behind the front. The rest of the clouds clear Tuesday night, while cooler air settles in. Lows fall into the 40s by sunrise Wednesday for most, but low 50s otherwise.

Wednesday looks like a pleasant spring day in central and south Alabama. The sky remains sunny from sunrise to sunset. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s to around 80°. Wednesday night looks cool but not quite as cool as Tuesday night. Lows fall to near 50°. Thursday looks mostly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s. Friday looks even warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

The sky may become partly cloudy Friday afternoon, but our forecast looks rain-free for the rest of the week. However, we can’t say the same for this weekend. Although, rain chances don’t look particularly high Saturday and Sunday. In fact, our pattern looks summer-like as we transition to May. Isolated to scattered showers or storms may develop at random both afternoons, but fizzle away after sunset.

Meanwhile, temperatures remain warm over the weekend. Temperatures peak in the mid if not upper 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Lows fall into the low 60s each night. Temperatures remain warm early next week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday. We could see a daily low-end rain chance as well, mainly in the form of daytime showers or storms forming at random.