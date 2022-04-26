New Principal Named at Pike Road High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pike Road Schools has named Andrea Maness as principal of Pike Road High School.

Maness comes to Pike Road from Carroll High School in Ozark, where she has been the principal for the last three years. Before becoming principal, she was a secondary math teacher for eleven years and assistant principal at Carroll High School for four years.

During her tenure, Carroll High School became the first Cognia STEM-certified school in Alabama, was named both a “School of Excellence” and a “School of Distinction” by A+ College Ready and was recently named a “Purple Heart School” recognizing efforts to support military students and families.

Maness has been named the 2021 AASSP District 2 Principal of the Year. She was later named a top-three finalist for Principal of the Year in Alabama.

Maness begins on June 1, but school officials say she is already working on coordinating with school and district staff and planning for next school year.