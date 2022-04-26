Opelika Police Investigating Thefts at Best Buy

by Alabama News Network Staff

Photo from Opelika Police Department

Opelika police are searching for two men suspected of stealing merchandise from the Best Buy on Tiger Town Parkway.

Police say they started their investigation on April 6. They say security camera video shows two men hiding several items in their clothing before leaving the store.

Police say the first suspect appears to have a long black beard and is seen wearing a black du-rag, black pants, a short-sleeve gray button-down shirt, a black and gray vest, and black and white shoes with yellow shoestrings.

Police say the second suspect is seen wearing khaki pants, a black shirt, a green vest, and white and red shoes.

If you have any information about the theft or the identity of these suspects, call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.