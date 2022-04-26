Report: LAMP Ranked #1 High School in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. News & World Report has released its annual list of the best high schools in the country with four area schools making the list.

Once again, the Loveless Academic Magnet Program in Montgomery, also known as LAMP, is ranked number one in the state.

The report notes its parental involvement and AP courses.

LAMP is ranked the 7th best magnet program in the country and 17th best overall high school in the U.S.

Other area schools that made the list include Booker T. Washington Magnet High School in Montgomery at number 11, Auburn High School at number 15 and Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School at number 20.

