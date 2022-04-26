Some Showers with Front Today

by Ryan Stinnett

A front is bringing the chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm today, but no severe weather, and rainfall amounts will be well under 1/2 inch. Showers will end by this afternoon, followed by gradual clearing. Today will be cooler with a highs in the mid 70s and a breezy north wind of 10-20 mph. Tonight will be clear and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

MORNING SKY SHOW: This is a great week to wake up early and look at the planets. Venus and Jupiter are converging for a spectacular conjunction at dawn. By Friday morning they’ll be so close together, some observers may think the two have merged.

REST OF THE WEEK: The weather will be dry for the latter half of the week with mostly sunny days, fair nights, and a warming trend. The high tomorrow will be in the upper 70s, then in the lower 80s Thursday, followed by mid 80s Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will rise a bit over the weekend, and we will mention some risk of spotty showers late Saturday and Sunday. For now we aren’t expecting the rain to be widespread or heavy. Both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high between in the mid to upper 80s.

Have an amazing day!!!

Ryan