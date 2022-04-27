Alabama Kidney Foundation ‘Touch a Truck’ Fundraiser

by Carrington Cole

Saturday April 23 was the inaugural ‘Touch a Truck’ fundraiser for the Alabama Kidney Foundation.

The event took place at Sweet Creek Farm Market in Pike Road where the public were invited to come out and see up close First Responders and State Trooper Vehicles, while also giving a donation toward the Alabama Kidney Foundation.The State Troopers also brought out their boat for people to see.

Loretta Burns, who is the Montgomery Team Captain for the Alabama Kidney Foundation, had this to say at the event.

“People can learn about what the vehicles do since they’re special equipment,” stated Burns. “We also have the fire department, so that kids can get on the fire truck and we are also here on the grounds of Sweet Creek so you can experience all kind of great food here at this location. Its just a fun, fun place to be and you can come out and help donate and you’ll be helping Alabamians all over the state.”

The ‘Touch a Truck’ event went from 10 am to 2 pm.