Community Leaders Reach Out To Lee High School After Stabbing

by Ja Nai Wright

A 16 year old stabbed one of her fellow classmates at Lee High School Tuesday. Wednesday the community reacted in a way that was unexpected. The incident that happened sparked something within the community, activists, city officials, and others who came together in support of Lee High School.

The community prayed with principal March and spoke with students letting them know that there are people they can reach out to if they have any kind of problem. The message the leaders want the students at lee high school to remember is that they matter and that they have a community that they can reach out to.

If you would like to become a mentor with Mentors of Montgomery, they will be outside of Lee High School every Wednesday for residents to sign up.