Cool Wednesday Night, Trending Warmer Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday’s weather was about as nice as it gets in late April for central and south Alabama. It was cool during the morning, but warm during the afternoon. Morning lows were in the 40s for most, and highs were in the mid to upper 70s (with a few low 80s southeast). Wednesday night looks cool again, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, while the sky remains clear.

Thursday looks mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. Thursday night looks milder, with lows closer to 60°. Friday features more of a sun/cloud mix with highs in the mid 80s. A stray shower or two appear possible during the afternoon. However, most locations remain dry, and any showers that do form only amount to a brief, light downpour. Friday night lows only fall into the low 60s.

Rain chances look a bit higher this weekend. As we transition from April to May, our pattern looks almost summer-like. Afternoon showers or storms could form at random, mainly during the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s rain may remain a bit more isolated, but rain coverage could be more widely scattered Sunday. Otherwise, the weekend features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Isolated to widely scattered showers or storms remain possible next Monday. However, the rain chance looks lower Tuesday through Thursday. Our first week of May features temperatures more reminiscent of late May or early June. Afternoon temperatures likely peak in the upper 80s in most locations Tuesday through Thursday afternoon. Lows only fall into the mid 60s each night.