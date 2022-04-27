Emergency Missing Child Alert for Teen in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing teenager in Montgomery.

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for help in finding Chalysse Duanne Thomas.

Thomas is 17 years old and is believed to be in danger.

She was last seen on Thursday, April 21, at about 1:30 p.m. wearing a black sweat suit, lined in white, with gold on the sleeves, a brown bonnet cap, black furry slides with fur across the top and black glasses. She was last seen in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery.

She is 5’1″ and 125 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Chalysse Duanne Thomas, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.