Man Stabbed to Death in Montgomery; Woman Charged with Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a woman with a man’s stabbing death.

Police say 46-year-old Ahmad Mclean of Montgomery was stabbed this morning at about 5:20 a.m. Police found him in the 1800 block of Texas Court. That’s between Lower Wetumpka Road and Fairground Road. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have charged 45-year-old Chasity Williams of Montgomery with murder. She was taken into custody at the scene and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police say the circumstances surrounding this homicide remain under investigation. They have released no other information.

If you have a tip to help in the investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.