Oh So Nice Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Expect quiet weather the rest of this work week with sunny days, fair nights, and a warming trend. The high today will be in the upper 70s, with lower 80s tomorrow, followed mid 80s Friday.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Moisture levels will slowly rise over the weekend, but we should stay dry due to an upper ridge in place over the Deep South. For both Saturday and Sunday expect a partly sunny sky, and we can’t completely rule out some spotty showers at times, but most places will stay rain-free. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: No big ticket weather items showing up as we head into the month of May; the weather looks quiet with warm days. Each day will feature highs in the 80s, partly sunny conditions, and the chance for some scattered showers, but rain amounts probably won’t be too heavy with the upper ridge in place.

Stay classy!!!

Ryan