President Biden to Visit Troy on Tuesday

The White House has announced that President Biden will be in Alabama on Tuesday.

The president will visit a Lockheed Martin facility, which makes Javelin anti-tank missiles, which the U.S. is providing  to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

There are several Lockheed Martin facilities in Alabama. While the White House hasn’t specifically confirmed that the President is going to the plant in Troy, the company made the announcement on Twitter:

Other details about the President’s visit haven’t yet been announced.

