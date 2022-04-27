Selma Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Selma woman has been killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle.

State troopers say 75-year-old Esther Bivins was killed in the wreck, which happened on Alabama Highway 14 about four miles west of Autaugaville just after 2PM Tuesday.

Investigators say the minivan that Bivins was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer truck driven by 63-year-old Cindy Rabon of Bay Minette. After that, a van driven by 51-year-old Brad Bostick of Prattville struck the rear of the tractor-trailer truck.

State troopers continue to investigate the fatal crash.