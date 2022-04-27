Two Men Killed in Head-On Crash in Butler County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say two men have been killed in a head-on crash in Butler County.

State troopers say 47-year-old Billy J. Brooks of Georgiana was driving a pickup truck which collided head-on with a tractor-trailer truck driven by 37-year-old Shaun W. Wilkes of Greenville. Both Brooks and Wilkes were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 31, about 10 miles south of Fort Deposit.

State troopers are still investigating what caused the crash.