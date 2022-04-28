Mainly Dry, Warmer Friday, Weekend Rain Chances Rise

by Ben Lang

Thursday was another nice spring day, with sunshine and some fair weather clouds, but no rain. Temperatures were a bit warmer than Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Warmer temperatures remain the theme Thursday night. Rather than falling into the 40s, temperatures only drop to around 60° by sunrise Friday. Meanwhile, the sky remains partly cloudy on average.

Friday looks warm with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower could develop during the afternoon. However, any showers that do manage to form probably won’t amount to much more than a few rain drops for a short period of time. Temperatures peak in the low to mid 80s during the afternoon. Friday night remains partly cloudy and mild with lows in the low 60s.

Rain chances rise this weekend. Neither Saturday nor Sunday look like washouts. However, isolated to widely scattered showers and storms develop each afternoon across central and south Alabama. Any location could see rain, but many locations may not. Any spot could see rain one day, or both days, or neither day. Otherwise, Saturday and Sunday features a sun clouds mix with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

A warm and somewhat humid pattern with daily rain chances continues next week. However, overall daily rain chances look a bit lower each day compared to the weekend, but not zero. Temperatures may trend even warmer, with highs in the upper 80s for many of us next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Meanwhile, overnight lows only fall into the mid 60s each night.