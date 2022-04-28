State Signs Construction Contract for New Prison in Elmore County

by Alabama News Network Staff

State officials have signed a contract to build a new state prison, part of a $1.3 billion construction plan partly using pandemic relief funds.

But officials haven’t released many of the details.

A spokeswoman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey confirmed the state signed a contract with Caddell Construction Co. for construction of a specialized men’s prison facility in Elmore County that will provide enhanced medical and mental health services.

The Alabama Department of Corrections on Wednesday declined to release a copy of the contract, saying some details first need to be redacted.

Alabama lawmakers this fall approved a $1.3 billion prison construction plan that will use $400 million from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan funds to help pay for the construction.

