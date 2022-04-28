Summer-Like Pattern Developing Across Alabama

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Great weather continues the next couple of days. Today will again be clear and sunny, but a few more clouds will return on Friday. Also, we can’t completely rule out a stray afternoon shower Friday afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s, followed by mid to upper 80s tomorrow.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Moisture levels will slowly rise over the weekend, and a showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon with a partly sunny sky, but most places will stay rain-free. Sunday will feature better chances for scattered showers and storms, especially for the northern half of the state, but still no “wash out.” Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: No big ticket weather items showing top as we head into the month of May. It looks like a very summer-like pattern with warm and humid days with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Due to the humid conditions, scattered showers will be possible on a daily basis, but again, nothing too heavy or widespread.

Have a sensational Thursday!!!

Ryan