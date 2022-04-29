6th Annual Healthy Living Expo

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 2022 Healthy Living Expo Presented by Alabama News Network was a success, with dozens of vendors and hundreds of people showing up to Eastdale Mall for the free event.

The 6th Annual Healthy Living Expo was focused on Sr. wellness.

From 10 a.m to 2 p.m on Friday people were able to get free medical checks and advise from doctors and other medical professionals.

Jackson hospital had their fitness director and wellness clinic on hand.

The Central Alabama Aging Consortium had an exercise class and information on all of the programs the organization offers.

South University’s nursing program provided health checkups including blood pressure and blood sugar.

The Wellness Coalition and HealthStar Clinic are also sponsors and had representatives at the expo.

People were also able to get free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots from IKare Pharmacy.