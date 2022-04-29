Fire Destroys Part of J.E. Hobbs Elementary School in Camden

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Part of J.E. Hobbs Elementary School in Camden has been destroyed by fire.

The school is made up of several buildings, and the fire destroyed one of them. The building destroyed had nine classrooms and some offices.

Hobbs Elementary is part of the Wilcox County school district.

“We’re going to look at moving them to another campus where we’ll be able to work with them temporary until we can get this building replaced. As well as utilize the other buildings that were not damaged by fire,” said Superintendent Andre Saulsberry.

State investigators have not pinpointed the cause of the fire, but they say it was not arson.

Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest on the investigation.