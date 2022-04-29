Man Killed in Interstate 85 Crash in Montgomery County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a man has been killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in Montgomery County.

State troopers say 63-year-old Richard Roberts of Decatur, Georgia, was killed when the box-truck he was driving hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck driven by 43-year-old Jayson Banks of Rex, Georgia. Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened about five miles east of Montgomery, just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

State troopers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.