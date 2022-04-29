Rain Chances Return for the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

Great weather continues today; but we will see more clouds at times with highs in the low to mid 80s. There could be a few isolated showers this afternoon, but these will be few and far between. Tonight will be mild with lows near 60°.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Higher moisture levels return this weekend, meaning humidity levels will be higher. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature more clouds than sun, and highs in the low to mid 80s. On Saturday, we will mention some scattered showers or an isolated storm mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, but most places will stay rain-free. Sunday will feature more numerous showers and storms, especially for the northern half of the state, as a weakening front drops into the state from the north.

HELLO MAY: The first week of May looks more like late May with a summer-like pattern developing over the state. Monday through Thursday, expect warm and humid days with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Higher humidity means scattered showers and storms will be possible on a daily basis, but again, nothing too heavy or widespread. Late in the week, it looks like another front could bring more numerous areas of rain and storms.

Have a fantastic Friday!!!

Ryan