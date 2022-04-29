Scattered Daytime Showers And Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday was a warm and breezy spring day with a mix of sun and clouds. Most locations were rain-free, but isolated showers and even thunderstorms formed in far south Alabama during the late afternoon. A few downpours may persist through the early evening, but rain likely quickly fizzles away after the sun goes down. The rest of the night looks partly cloudy to mostly clear and mild with lows near 60°.

Rain chances rise this weekend, but neither Saturday nor Sunday look like complete washouts. Both mornings look relatively dry. In fact, Saturday morning could feature abundant sunshine. However, showers and storms develop amidst the afternoon warmth and humidity each day. In fact, the weekend weather pattern looks very much like a summertime pattern. The showers and storms wind down as the sun sets each evening.

Otherwise, Saturday and Sunday feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s. Some locations may not see rain at all, while others see rain one day and not the other, and some locations could see rain both days. Also, it won’t rain all day long in any particular location that does see rain. We can’t say where and when it will rain in any particular location, ode to the randomness of rain development this weekend.

Rain chances remain in the forecast next week. However, they look lower each day overall. Otherwise, each day looks to feature sunshine and some clouds, with warming afternoon temperatures. Temperatures reach the upper 80s next Tuesday, Wednesday, And Thursday. Some locations could be near 90° any of those afternoons. The heat may back down a bit by next weekend, with potentially a higher chance for rain next Saturday.