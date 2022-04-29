Whole Foods to Close Stores in Montgomery, Mobile

by Alabama News Network Staff

Whole Foods has announced that it will be closing its stores in Montgomery and Mobile.

A Whole Foods spokesperson confirmed the company is closing six out of its more than 530 locations nationwide.

Other stores that will close are in the Chicago areas of Englewood and Lincoln Park, Tarzana, California, and Brookline, Massachusetts.

“As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores. We are supporting impacted Team Members through this transition and expect that all interested, eligible Team Members will find positions at our other locations,” a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a statement.

The Whole Foods in Montgomery opened in 2016.

A Whole Foods spokesperson tells Alabama News Network that the stores in Montgomery and Mobile will close by May 6.