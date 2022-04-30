Afternoon Rain Chances and Temps On The Rise

by Riley Blackwell

WARM AND STORMY SATURDAY: So far, much of the area has seen a good mix of clouds and sunshine, at least for the first half of the day. Temperatures got into the mid 80s for most areas, but a southerly breeze has helped the development of some loud storms across the area. These storms have produced heavy rain as well as a lot of lightning.

CALM BUT CLOUDY NIGHT: As the rain clears, the evening will remain quiet. However, some clouds will start to filter into the area and will lead to a mostly cloudy night. Lows will be in the mid 60s, and with dew points in the 60s, it may be a relatively uncomfortable evening.

SHOWERS TO START SUNDAY: Some scattered showers are possible tomorrow morning as a cold front will move through the area. However, showers are about the only thing we’ll see from this cold front, as temperatures will not be much cooler.

SUNNY AFTERNOON SUNDAY: After some morning clouds and showers, sunshine will return in the afternoon, and temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. The chance for afternoon storms cannot be ruled out.

WEEK AHEAD: After Sunday, temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s, with a chance of rain existing in the afternoon nearly every day. This pattern will stay relatively unchanged as we get closer to summer, with very warm afternoon temperatures and chances for rain.