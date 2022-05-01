$10,000 Reward Offered for Tip on Escaped Inmate, Missing Officer in North Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Marshals Service says it’s offering up to $10,000 for information about an escaped inmate and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer.

The two disappeared Friday after leaving a jail in Lauderdale County.

The 38-year-old inmate, Casey Cole White, had been jailed on a capital murder charge in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He and the assistant director of corrections, 56-year-old Vicky White, disappeared after leaving the jail to go to a courthouse.

The two are not related.

Northern Alabama U.S. Marshal Marty Keely says Sunday White is believed to be a serious threat to the officer and the public.

He is described at 6’9″ and 260 pounds. The U.S. Marshals Service says his history includes murder, robbery and kidnapping.

If you see either of them, call 911.

