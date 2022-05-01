Boater Dies on Lake Martin

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has been on the scene of a fatal boating accident on Lake Martin.

Alabama Marine Police officers say a Pell City man died late Saturday afternoon. His name hasn’t yet been released.

Investigators say the man was operating a 30-foot Sea Ray Sundancer heading eastbound on Kowaliga Bay in the main body on Lake Martin, in between Castaway Island and Wares Slough when he went overboard.

Someone aboard another vessel pulled him from the water and took him to the Kowaliga public ramp adjacent to Alabama Highway 63, where he was pronounced dead.

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Lands Security and the Kowaliga Volunteer Fire Department also responded to assist.

No other details have been released.