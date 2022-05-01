Summer Like Weather This Week

by Riley Blackwell

STORMY SUNDAY: So far, we have seen some loud thunderstorms in parts of central and south Alabama. While these storms have produced a lot of lightning, the storms have mostly stayed below severe limits. We’ve also seen a pretty big disparity in temperatures across the area, with the low 70s in areas that have seen a lot of rain, to mid to upper 80s in areas that haven’t seen as much rain today.

CALMER EVENING: As rain and storms taper off, clouds will move in and will leave us with a mostly cloudy but calm night. Lows will be in the mid 60s, and with dew points in the 60s as well, it will be an uncomfortable and muggy evening.

FOGGY START TO MONDAY: While the evening will be clear, patchy fog and cloud cover will be present to start Monday. Sunshine will be present for some time in the morning hours, with a light mix of clouds.

ANOTHER WARM DAY MONDAY: Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s once again for Monday, as we are starting to get locked into a summer like pattern. There also exists a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon, which is very common in this summer pattern.

THE WEEK AHEAD: After Monday, the week features more of the same story: warm afternoon temperatures and the chance for afternoon showers/storms. However, temperatures will be somewhat on the rise throughout the week, and we could see 90° by midweek! A cold front will move through Thursday and Friday, which will bring a good chance of rain and some heat relief.