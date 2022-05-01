Woman Charged after Dogs Kill Public Health Worker in Franklin County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Franklin County sheriff says a public health worker was killed by dogs after she went to a home to follow up on a report about dogs attacking and injuring another person days earlier.

Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the dogs’ owner, 39-year-old Brandy Dowdy, is charged with manslaughter and with violating Alabama’s dangerous dog law. Jail records don’t show whether she has an attorney.

Oliver says deputies received a call about an unknown vehicle near Red Bay and found the body of Alabama health department employee Jacqueline Beard.

The sheriff says investigators believe the dogs attacked Beard as she tried contacting their owner.

