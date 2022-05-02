Flirting with 90° at Times this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

SUMMER-LIKE PATTERN: Moisture levels will stay elevated for the work week ahead, and with the above average temperatures that we will experience, you can bet a few locations will see some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity during the afternoons. For Monday through Thursday, we can expect a good bit of sunshine, but a few scattered afternoon showers and storms will be possible. Rain chances are around 20% each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s on each day, and there could be some 90s in the state this week.

FRIDAY FRONT: By Friday a frontal system will start to push into the area bringing an increased chance of scattered to numerous showers and storms. Rain and storms will be likely at times as the front pushes through Central Alabama through the day Friday. For now, this doesn’t look like a severe weather situation for the state, but we will keep an eye on it this weekend. Friday’s highs will be mid 80s.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: For now, Saturday looks to be a mainly sunny day, but we can’t rule out a stray shower or two during the afternoon hours; however, chances are really low at this point. Sunday will be a dry and sunny day, along with warmer temperatures. Highs both days will be in the mid-80s.

Have an incredible Monday!!!

Ryan