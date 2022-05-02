Jan. 6 Panel Wants Answers from U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, Two Other Congressmen

by Alabama News Network Staff

The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has asked U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) and two other Congressmen to voluntarily testify.

The panel wants to find out about their involvement in the effort to overturn President Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The requests to Brooks, U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) and U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) come weeks after investigators revealed new evidence of their involvement in then-President Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power.

The panel is asking for testimony about their involvement in meetings at the White House, direct conversations with Trump as well as the planning and coordination of rallies on and before Jan. 6, 2021.

A request for comment from all three members was not immediately returned.

Brooks is currently running for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)