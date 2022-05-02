Montgomery Police Investigating Three Shootings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating three shootings that have happened in the past three days.

Capt. Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department says these are the shootings that are being investigated:

On Saturday, April 30, at about 11:50 p.m., a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in the area of Westcott Street and Council Street. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The area is north of West Fairview Avenue and west of Interstate 65.

On Sunday, May 1, at about 5:30 a.m., a man was shot in the 600 block of Emerson Street. That is between South Holt Street and Rosa Parks Avenue. He was taken to the hospital. It’s believed that his injuries are non-life threatening.

On Monday, May 2, at about 12:30 a.m., a man was shot in the 4400 block of Troy Highway, which is near the Bell Road intersection. He was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Coleman says there is no additional information available on these shootings. She says the shootings are not related.

They come in addition to the shooting on East Patton Avenue on Sunday that left a woman dead and two other people hurt. Police have made an arrest in that case.