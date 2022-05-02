President Biden to Visit Alabama Tuesday

Joe Biden

FILE – (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden will be spending part of his Tuesday in Pike County.

The president will visit the Lockheed Martin facility north of Troy, which makes Javelin anti-tank missiles.

The U.S. is providing the missiles to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) has announced that she will be with the president for his visit. A spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey says the governor will not be there due to other commitments.

