President Biden to Visit Alabama Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Biden will be spending part of his Tuesday in Pike County.

The president will visit the Lockheed Martin facility north of Troy, which makes Javelin anti-tank missiles.

The U.S. is providing the missiles to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) has announced that she will be with the president for his visit. A spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey says the governor will not be there due to other commitments.

Stay with Alabama News Network for live coverage of the president’s visit on CBS 8 and ABC 32.