Summer-Like Warmth And Humidity Kicks Off May

by Ben Lang

Monday morning was warm and humid, reminiscent of a mid-summer day rather than early May. Similar to Sunday, locally dense fog and low clouds filled the sky early. However, the fog then low clouds gradually eroded through midday. Monday afternoon features a mix of sun and clouds, above-average warmth, and isolated showers and storms. Compared to Saturday and Sunday, rain coverage looks much lower Monday afternoon and early evening.

In a fashion typical of summer in our area, showers/storms quickly fizzle away once the sun sets Monday evening. The rest of the night looks rain-free, but warm and humid with lows falling into the mid 60s at the most. Enough breaks in cloud-cover overnight likely allow low clouds and/or fog to develop once more. Fog could be locally dense early Tuesday morning. Low clouds and fog gradually erode after sunrise, then the rest of the day features a mix of sun and clouds.

Only isolated afternoon showers and storms form Tuesday through Thursday afternoons. With low chances for cooling showers and storms, afternoon temperatures could soar into the upper 80s to low 90s each day. Overnight temperatures only fall into the mid 60s at most, with plenty of humidity. The rain chance increases substantially Friday as a cold front arrives in Alabama.

The front could move just enough to our southeast by this weekend to allow for mainly dry weather. However, temperatures don’t look much cooler, with highs in the mid 80s Saturday, and upper 80s Mother’s Day. Isolated showers may linger in south Alabama Saturday, but Sunday looks rain-free and mostly sunny. Similar weather rolls on into early next week, with plenty of sun, but highs in the upper 80s next Monday.