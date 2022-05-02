Summer-Like Warmth This Week!

by Shane Butler

Tonight we expect a partly cloudy sky with a scat’d showers and a few storms through the evening hours. Temps will hover in the 70s. Overnight is looking partly cloudy with fog developing towards Tuesday morning. Fog issues are more likely across our southern counties. Temps will fall into the mid 60s for lows.

More summer-like warmth is ahead for Tuesday and most of this week. Upper 80s to lower 90s are likely through Thursday. Our sky is looking partly sunny with the chance of a few pop up showers or storms each afternoon.

Our rain chances increase as a front moves into the area Friday. Showers and storms are likely ahead and along the boundary. At this point, we don’t see anything severe but it’s early in the week and that could change. An increase in clouds along with the rain will knock the heat down just a bit. Highs are more likely to only manage low to mid 80s.

Over the upcoming weekend, we see the frontal boundary hovering over south Alabama Saturday. This could hold in clouds and shower activity at times. Temps will come down as afternoon highs hover around 80 degrees. Sunday is looking mostly sunny and warmer with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. This would mean there wouldn’t be any weather issues for Mother’s Day plans outdoors.