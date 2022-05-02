Woman, Child Killed in Elmore County Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a woman and a child were killed in a three-car crash in Elmore County.

State troopers say the wreck happened on U.S. Highway 231, about 11 miles north of Wetumpka, shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the child was in a minivan driven by 30-year-old Tevin Robinson, 30 of Thonotosassa, Florida. They say Robinson crossed the center line, side-swiped a car driven 38-year-old Jessica Lynn of Heflin, before hitting an SUV head-on.

State troopers say the SUV was driven by 57-year-old Shelia Frost of Titus, who was killed. The child in the minivan was also pronounced dead.

Robinson and Debra Davenport, another passenger in Robinson’s van, were taken to Baptist South Medical Center with injuries.

State troopers are continuing to investigate.