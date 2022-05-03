Biden Blasts “Radical” Draft Opinion on Abortion, Warns Other Rights Threatened

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Joe Biden has blasted what he calls a “radical” leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

On Tuesday, Biden warned that a “whole range of rights” are in jeopardy if it holds.

Earlier, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft and said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

Biden said he would work to legislate the right to abortion into federal law.

The President made the comments shortly before boarding Air Force One to fly to Maxwell Air Force Base for his visit to the Lockheed Martin plant in Pike County.

